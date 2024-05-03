Stocks to buy: Nifty may hit 25k by year-end, says Axis Securities, lists 16 top picks to buy in May
Stocks to buy: Brokerage firm Axis Securities picks 16 stocks for short-term growth, foreseeing a surge of 10-31%. Largecap choices feature ICICI Bank, SBI, Varun Beverages. Midcap favorites include Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin. Smallcap top picks are JTL Industries, PNC Infratech.
Stocks to buy: SBI, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bank of Baroda, Varun Beverages, Lupin, and PNC Infratech are among the 16 stocks, across segments, that brokerage firm Axis Securities is positive about for the short term. These 16 stocks are the top picks of Axis Securities for the month of May and the brokerage firm expects them to rise in the range of 10-31 per cent.
