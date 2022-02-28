Metal stocks rallied in Monday's deals with Nifty Metal index jumping about 4%. Among individual stocks, shares of Hindalco , Jindal Steel and Power, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Hind Copper led the gains in the metal space by trading with gains in the range of 3-7%.

Russia’s ongoing military action in Ukraine threatens to have implications for non-ferrous metals and energy prices, highlighted brokerage house Edelweiss. In its view, the ongoing conflict has the potential to aid prices/volumes. The brokerage continues to prefer Hindalco with target price of ₹650 and JSPL with a target price of ₹637 and has ‘Buy’ ratings on the two metal stocks.

“In the case of domestic players, we see a positive impact as Russia has emerged as the regional steel price setter in southeast Asia. If Russian exports are curtailed, coupled with the ongoing maintenance activities at Far East Mills and China focusing on reducing steel exports, we are likely to see Indian steel mills such as JSW Steel and Tata Steel gaining in the export market," the note stated.

Further, uptick in LME Al prices will aid Hindalco the most, as its integration would limit the cost increase and Jindal Stainless will likely gain from higher Nickel prices, the brokerage added.

“Hindalco and Vedanta are likely to gain from higher LME prices, Flat steel players such as JSW Steel and Tata Steel are likely to gain from higher export volumes and prices, in the absence of low cost Russian players; Jindal Stainless is likely to gain from higher Nickel prices, as it gets reflected in global stainless steel prices," the note added.

That said, an uptick in coking coal price might impact the costs of steelmakers through Tata Steel, and JSPL might be at a relative advantage, as per Edelweiss. In CY18, the US sanctions against Rusal was very disruptive to Aluminium supply chain across the world. Hence, analysts said they will keep close tabs on the extent of sanctions and its application on existing contracts.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

