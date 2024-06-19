Stocks to buy: NOCIL to Axis Bank - ICICI Direct suggests 5 shares with up to 8% upside
Brokerage firm ICICI Direct Research has suggested five stocks to buy this week - Nocil, National Fertiliser, L&T Finance Holdings, Central Bank of India and Axis Bank.
Indian stock market: The Indian stock market benchmark index Nifty 50 ended its five-session winning streak on Wednesday, June 19, due to profit-taking at higher levels.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started