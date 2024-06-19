Brokerage firm ICICI Direct Research has suggested five stocks to buy this week - Nocil, National Fertiliser, L&T Finance Holdings, Central Bank of India and Axis Bank.

Indian stock market: The Indian stock market benchmark index Nifty 50 ended its five-session winning streak on Wednesday, June 19, due to profit-taking at higher levels.

The Nifty 50 reached a new peak of 23,664 during the session but retreated from those levels to close down 42 points, or 0.18%, at 23,516. During the session, the 30-share Sensex reached a new peak of 77,851.63 but closed with a modest increase of 36 points, or 0.05%, settling at 77,337.59, with 20 stocks closing lower.

"Nifty started the week with a positive gap and traded in a range throughout the session amid positive bias. The daily price action formed a small bear candle carrying higher high-low, indicating continuance of positive momentum. Boarder market relatively outperformed and endured its record setting spree. Going ahead, we expect index to endure its northbound journey and gradually head towards 23800 in coming weeks. In the process, temporary breather after 11% rally (from June low) cannot be ruled out. However, such breather should not be construed as negative instead capitalised it as incremental buying opportunity as strong support is placed at 23000," brokerage firm ICICI Securities said in a report.

Brokerage firm ICICI Direct Research has suggested five stocks to buy this week - Nocil, National Fertiliser, L&T Finance Holdings, Central Bank of India and Axis Bank.

Stocks to buy Nocil Ltd: Buy at ₹ 267-273 | Target price: ₹ 292 | Stop loss: ₹ 261 Falling trendline breakout and Elevated buying demand above 20 day EMA suggest further resumption of uptrend and positive momentum.

National Fertiliser: Buy at ₹ 116-119 | Target price: ₹ 128 | Stop loss: ₹ 112 Price resuming uptrend after consolidating above recent breakout area suggest inherent strength and fresh entry opportunity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

L&T Finance Holdings: Buy at ₹ 173-178 | Target price: ₹ 192 | Stop loss: ₹ 169 Faster pace of retracement and price rebounding after taking support at 200 day EMA suggest further resumption of up move and fresh entry opportunity.

Central Bank of India: Buy at ₹ 64.80-65.90 | Target price: ₹ 70 | Stop loss: ₹ 62.80 Regaining upward momentum after sustenance above 100 day EMA and slower pace of retracement suggest further upsides in coming sessions.

Axis Bank: Buy at ₹ 1165-1185 | Target price: ₹ 1270 | Stop loss: ₹ 1118 Elevated buying demand above 20 day EMA and price rebounding after taking support at previous breakout area suggest further upsides in coming sessions.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

