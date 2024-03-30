Stocks to buy now: TCS, Wipro to Infosys — Is it wise to accumulate IT stocks in FY25?
Stocks to buy now: Experts have recommended five IT shares to buy in FY25 in SIP mode — TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Tech, and Coforge
Stocks to buy now: After witnessing an impressive trend reversal in the last session of the financial year 2023-24, stock market investors are busy finding out the value picks for their portfolio in the new fiscal. As most of the Indian indices are at record high levels, investors are looking at the IT segment as the segment has remained under the sell-off heat for a long time. So, it would be prudent to know whether one should accumulate IT stocks in the new financial year 2024-25.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started