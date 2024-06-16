Stocks to buy: Nykaa and Concor looking attractive, here's why
Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities, recommends buying these three shares on June 18 - Piramal Pharma, Nykaa and Container Corporation of India.
Indian stock market: The Nifty remained within the defined range of 23,300-23,500. The short-term sentiment is likely to remain more or less positive. Support levels are seen at 23,400/23,300, where put writers have built significant positions. A decisive fall below these levels might shift the market balance in favor of the bears. Until then, it’s a buy-on-dips market. On the higher end, a decisive move above 23,500 might lead to a sharp upside in the near term.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started