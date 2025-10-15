Recommended stocks to buy on 15 October—top stock picks from market experts

The Indian equity benchmarks concluded Tuesday's session in the red, succumbing to broad-based selling pressure and cautious global cues stemming from the renewed US-China trade tensions.

Nifty 50 closed 82 points lower, or 0.32%, settling near 25,123, while Sensex dropped nearly 297 points. The day was marked by a significantly negative market breadth, with the overall advance-decline ratio on the NSE resting approximately at 0.37, reflecting a clear dominance of decliners over gainers. The overall outlook remains one of consolidation as the market awaits fresh domestic catalysts. Amid this, top market experts recommend these stocks to buy on 13

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:

Buy: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (current price: ₹ 7,761)

Why it’s recommended: Strong brand leadership in Indian healthcare, expanding hospital network and digital health ecosystem, rising healthcare demand and insurance penetration in India, increasing medical tourism inflows, consistent operating margins, and cash flow generation

Strong brand leadership in Indian healthcare, expanding hospital network and digital health ecosystem, rising healthcare demand and insurance penetration in India, increasing medical tourism inflows, consistent operating margins, and cash flow generation Key metrics: P/E: 69.13, 52-week high: ₹ 7,980, volume: ₹ 320.30 crore

P/E: 69.13, 52-week high: 7,980, volume: 320.30 crore Technical analysis: Reclaimed 100-DMA

Reclaimed 100-DMA Risk factors: High competition in the hospital and diagnostics sector, regulatory risks on pricing and margins, rising operating and staff costs, potential margin pressure from digital and retail initiatives

High competition in the hospital and diagnostics sector, regulatory risks on pricing and margins, rising operating and staff costs, potential margin pressure from digital and retail initiatives Buy: ₹ 7,700–7,800

7,700–7,800 Target price: ₹ 8,600 in two to three months

8,600 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 7,420

Buy: Premier Energies Limited (current price: ₹ 1,057)

Why it’s recommended: Integrated solar cell & module manufacturing footprint, epc, o&m & ipp business diversification

Integrated solar cell & module manufacturing footprint, epc, o&m & ipp business diversification Key metrics: P/E: 44.90; 52-week high: ₹ 1,388; volume: ₹ 158.87 crore

P/E: 44.90; 52-week high: 1,388; volume: 158.87 crore Technical analysis: Possible trendline breakout

Possible trendline breakout Risk factors: Customer concentration & revenue dependence, capacity under-utilization & execution risk

Customer concentration & revenue dependence, capacity under-utilization & execution risk Buy at: ₹ 1,050–1,070

1,050–1,070 Target price: ₹ 1,200 in two to three months

1,200 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 1,998

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

JSL (Cmp ₹775.55)

JSL: Buy above ₹780 , stop ₹755 target ₹860 (Multiday)

Why it’s recommended: Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) is a leading Indian stainless-steel manufacturer and a major global player, headquartered in New Delhi. The last few days prices are holding the bullish bias and the moved beyond the clouds enhancing the possibility of more upward traction. As momentum is now picking up one can look at more upside in store in the next few days.

Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) is a leading Indian stainless-steel manufacturer and a major global player, headquartered in New Delhi. The last few days prices are holding the bullish bias and the moved beyond the clouds enhancing the possibility of more upward traction. As momentum is now picking up one can look at more upside in store in the next few days. Key metrics: P/E: 22.99, 52-week high: ₹ 818.20, Volume: 369.54K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 700, resistance at ₹ 900.

Support at 700, resistance at 900. Risk factors: Volatility in raw material prices, potential for large debt-funded acquisitions, and sustained drops.

Volatility in raw material prices, potential for large debt-funded acquisitions, and sustained drops. Buy at: above ₹ 780.

above 780. Target price: ₹ 870 in 1 month.

870 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 725.

LTFOODS (Cmp ₹ 407.40)

LTFOODS: Buy above ₹408, stop ₹395 target ₹441 (Intraday)

Why it’s recommended: LT Foods is a leading player in the consumer food segment, with a focus on specialty rice, rice-based products, and organic food & ingredients. The prices have spent the last few days in consolidation and the strong rebound from cloud support levels have indicated some new found buying. With a GST cut adding some encouraging tailwinds to the price action new found momentum is seen. Consider going long at current levels and also on dips.

LT Foods is a leading player in the consumer food segment, with a focus on specialty rice, rice-based products, and organic food & ingredients. The prices have spent the last few days in consolidation and the strong rebound from cloud support levels have indicated some new found buying. With a GST cut adding some encouraging tailwinds to the price action new found momentum is seen. Consider going long at current levels and also on dips. Key metrics: P/E: 71.32, 52-week high: ₹ 518.35 Volume: 1.07M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 390, resistance at ₹ 450.

Support at 390, resistance at 450. Risk factors: Increased competition, regulatory changes, and sector-specific challenges in the dairy industry.

Increased competition, regulatory changes, and sector-specific challenges in the dairy industry. Buy at: above ₹ 408.

above 408. Target price: ₹ 441.

441. Stop loss: ₹ 395.

SKFINDIA (Cmp ₹ 5008.40)

SKFINDIA: Buy above ₹5010, stop ₹4890 target ₹5250 (Intraday)

Why it’s recommended: SKF India is a leading manufacturer and supplier of motion engineering solutions, including bearings, seals, and lubrication systems, for the automotive and industrial sectors. With the slow but steady recovery seen in the Automotive space backed by the GST council recommendations this counter has been steadily forming a rounding base at the cloud support region. With the long body candle seen on Tuesday’s dull market has now fuelled more buying interest in the counter. Consider a buy.

SKF India is a leading manufacturer and supplier of motion engineering solutions, including bearings, seals, and lubrication systems, for the automotive and industrial sectors. With the slow but steady recovery seen in the Automotive space backed by the GST council recommendations this counter has been steadily forming a rounding base at the cloud support region. With the long body candle seen on Tuesday’s dull market has now fuelled more buying interest in the counter. Consider a buy. Key metrics: P/E: 196.61, 52-week high: ₹ 5488.95, volume: 81.88K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 4600, resistance at ₹ 5300.

Support at 4600, resistance at 5300. Risk factors: volatility in raw material prices, challenges from counterfeit products, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, and competitive pressures.

volatility in raw material prices, challenges from counterfeit products, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, and competitive pressures. Buy at: above ₹ 5010.

above 5010. Target price: ₹ 5250.

5250. Stop loss: ₹ 4890.

Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for today:

Buy: 360 One Wam Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 1,126.70

Why it’s recommended: 360 One Wam is displaying renewed strength after a brief consolidation phase, supported by strong accumulation and momentum in wealth management stocks. The daily RSI at 66.4 suggests bullish momentum with healthy room for further upside. The MACD at +4.9 confirms a positive crossover, indicating trend continuation, while the ADX at 37.8 reflects a strengthening trend. The stock remains above its short-term moving averages, confirming ongoing institutional participation.

Key metrics:

RSI (14-day): 66.4 — bullish and strengthening

MACD (12,26): +4.9 — positive crossover, trend intact

ADX (14): 37.8 — strengthening trend

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹1,113 will maintain the bullish bias, with potential for a move toward ₹1,152.

Risk factors:

-Sensitive to changes in equity market performance and fund inflows.

-Regulatory developments in the wealth and asset management space could affect sentiment.

Buy at: ₹1,126.70

Stop loss: ₹1,113

Target price: ₹1,152

Buy: Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) — Current Price: ₹ 1,606.50

Why it’s recommended: CDSL continues to show strong upside momentum, supported by positive trends in retail participation and record demat account additions. The RSI at 68.1 indicates strong bullish momentum, while the MACD at +7.6 confirms an active positive crossover. The ADX at 42.3 highlights robust trend strength, suggesting follow-through buying is likely. The stock remains in a higher-high, higher-low formation, supported by rising volumes.

Key metrics:

RSI (14-day): 68.1 — bullish momentum sustained

MACD (12,26): +7.6 — positive crossover, confirming strength

ADX (14): 42.3 — strong trend continuation

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹1,588 maintains the bullish setup, with room to test ₹1,640 in the near term.

Risk factors:

-Sensitive to capital market activity and new account growth.

-Changes to regulatory or transaction fee structures may impact revenues.

Buy at: ₹1,606.50

Stop loss: ₹1,588

Target price: ₹1,640

Buy: BSE Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 2,448.30

Why it’s recommended: BSE Ltd continues to attract strong buying interest, supported by robust business performance and rising trading volumes in both equity and derivatives segments. The daily RSI at 70.9 reflects strong bullish momentum near overbought territory, while the MACD at +18.7 confirms powerful trend continuation. The ADX at 46.1 signals a very strong ongoing uptrend, suggesting that momentum remains intact for further upside. The breakout above recent consolidation levels reinforces the bullish setup.

Key metrics:

RSI (14-day): 70.9 — strong bullish momentum

MACD (12,26): +18.7 — powerful upward trend confirmation

ADX (14): 46.1 — very strong trend strength

Technical view: Holding above ₹2,354 keeps the uptrend intact, with potential for a rally toward ₹2,640.

Risk factors:

-Volatility in market volumes or transaction revenue growth could affect performance.

-Regulatory shifts in exchange fees or competition may influence valuations.

Buy at: ₹2,448.30

Stop loss: ₹2,354

Target price: ₹2,640

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Trade name: William O’Neil IndiaPvt. Ltd. Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441. Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.