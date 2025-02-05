Stocks to buy: MarketSmith India recommends these two stocks for 5 February

Nifty50 on 4 February

Nifty50, India's benchmark index, closed 378 points higher at 23,739.25 on Tuesday after the US decided to pause the tariffs planned for Mexico and Canada, providing short-term relief from growing trade tensions. Taking cues from global markets, the index started the session with a gap-up opening at 23,509.90 and continued its bullish momentum throughout the day to close near the day’s high. As a result, the Nifty formed a bullish candle with a higher-high and higher-low price structure on the daily chart. Barring FMCG, all other major sectoral indices closed higher. The advance-decline inclined toward advancers as the ratio stood around 3:1.