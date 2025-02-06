Stocks to buy: MarketSmith India recommends these two stocks for 6 February
Summary
- MarketSmith India recommends these two stocks for Thursday, 6 February.
Nifty 50 on 6 February
The Nifty 50, India's benchmark index, closed 43 points lower at 23,772.05 and snapped its two-day gaining streak. Taking cues from the global markets, the index started the session with a muted opening at 23,801.75 and continued to trade in a broad range of 23,680–23,810 to close near the day’s low. As a result, the index formed a bearish candle on the daily chart. Barring FMCG and realty, all other major sectoral indices closed higher. The advance-decline ratio was inclined toward advancers, as it stood around 2:1.