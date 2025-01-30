Stocks to buy on budget 2025 date: Experts bet high on THESE railway stocks. Should you buy?

Railway stocks to buy on Budget 2025 date: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to announce the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26 on Saturday, February 1. Stock market experts shed light on railway stocks to buy on Budget Day.

The Indian stock market continued its winning streak on Thursday, January 30. The benchmark indices closed in the green zone, fueled by index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel, which maintained momentum.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.37 per cent higher at 23,249.50 points, compared to 23,163.10 points in the previous market session. The BSE Sensex index also closed with 0.30 per cent gains after Thursday's market session at 76,759.81 points, compared to 76,532.96 points at the previous market close.

Stocks to buy Narinder Wadhwa, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ski Capital Services Ltd, said that a fiscal deficit target of 4.5 per cent is expected to improve stock market sentiment, balance fiscal consolidation, and facilitate growth.

According to the stock market expert, the Government of India is expected to prioritize high-speed rail projects, modernization, and green initiatives, among other things, to boost tourism in the nation.

“Stocks like RVNL, IRCON International, and Titagarh Wagons could benefit from these developments,” said the stock market expert.

Stock Review 1. Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL): The shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited closed 2.25 per cent higher at ₹437.05 on Thursday, compared to ₹427.45 in the previous market session.

RVNL shares have given investors over 1,600 per cent returns in the last five years and almost 48 per cent returns in the last one-year period. The shares are trading 2.38 per cent higher on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

2. IRCON International Ltd. (IRCON): IRCON International Limited shares closed 4.43 per cent higher at ₹202.60 after Thursday's market session, compared to ₹194 at the previous market close.

IRCON shares have given investors almost 360 per cent returns in the last five years. However, the stock has dropped 13.08 per cent in the last one-year period and is trading 6.36 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

3. Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. (TITAGARH): Titagarh Rail Systems Limited shares closed 1.37 per cent higher at ₹960.40, compared to ₹947.40 at the pervious market close.

The company's stock has given stock market investors over 100 per cent returns in the last five years. However, the shares have dropped 11.67 per cent in the last one-year period and are currently trading 13.16 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.