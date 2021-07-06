Stocks to buy today: Experts give buy call on these shares

Stocks to buy today: After world stocks hugged close to record highs on Monday, Indian indices ended higher for the second consecutive day on Monday. The Nifty opened higher with a gap up, rose to remain in a band through the day and closed near its intraday high. At close, the NSE Nifty was up 112.20 points at 15,834. However, volumes on the NSE remained subdued. Among sectors, Realty, Metals and Banks were the main gainers, while Power was the lone loser. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 0.3 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively. According to experts, Indian stock market has some more upside potential in the near term. They said that 15,870 to 15,915 could be the next resistance for the Nifty while 15,777 could be its immediate support.