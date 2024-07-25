Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks
Summary
- Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends these five shares to buy today — Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries, PFS, HCC, Nahar Industrial Enterprises, and Orissa Minerals
Stocks to buy or sell: Following weak global market cues after lacklustre earnings from US tech behemoths Tesla and Alphabet, the Indian stock market ended lower for the fourth straight session. The Nifty 50 index slipped 40 points and closed at the 24,438 mark, the BSE Sensex shed 280 points and closed at 80,148, while the Bank Nifty index finished 348 points at 51,429.