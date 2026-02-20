Stocks to buy or sell: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests strategies for these 3 shares. Do you own any?

Stocks to buy or sell: The domestic stock market suffered heavy losses on Thursday, February 19, amid profit-booking across segments.

The Sensex ended 1,236 points, or 1.48%, lower at 82,498.14, while its 50-stock counterpart, the Nifty 50, settled at 25,454.35, losing 365 points, or 1.41%.

"Markets weakened on Thursday, snapping the recent run of gains as profit booking and broader risk-off sentiment resurfaced," Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking, noted.

"Sentiment deteriorated primarily due to a sharp surge in crude oil prices amid lingering geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran. In addition, mixed global developments and concerns around upcoming macroeconomic data dampened investor confidence. The absence of any fresh positive domestic triggers further kept participants on the sidelines," Mishra added.

Mishra underscored that the latest decline has erased the gains of the past three sessions, and a decisive break below the 25,400 level could further weaken sentiment, potentially dragging the index toward the 25,100 gap area.

Mishra recommends maintaining a cautious stance and waiting for signs of stability before initiating fresh positions.

Stocks to buy or sell ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company | Last traded price (LTP): ₹ 648.65 | Buy | Target price: ₹ 685 | Stop loss: ₹ 627 Mishra pointed out that ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has been a consistent performer, maintaining a broader uptrend and trading firmly above its rising 200-week exponential moving average (WEMA), underscoring its long-term structural strength.

Price action remains resilient, with the stock currently attempting to form a base near its earlier trendline breakout zone.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company technical chart

This consolidation around the breakout area appears to reflect healthy profit booking rather than a trend reversal.

"The overall structure suggests limited downside risk from current levels while retaining the potential to gradually retest its previous highs. Investors may consider accumulating the stock within the specified range, adopting a medium- to long-term perspective," said Mishra.

RBL Bank | LTP: ₹ 332.55 | Buy | Target price: ₹ 358 | Stop loss: ₹ 320 Mishra underscored that following a multi-year breakout, RBL Bank has formed a strong elevated base, consolidating for nearly four months above the neckline zone.

This consolidation phase highlights structural strength and the stock’s ability to sustain its prevailing uptrend since January 2025.

RBL Bank technical chart

"The supportive price and volume dynamics further reinforce the positive bias. Investors may continue to accumulate the stock in anticipation of a sustained upward move," said Mishra.

Hindustan Unilever | LTP: ₹ 2,291 | Sell March Future | Target price: ₹ 2,210 | Stop loss: ₹ 2,330 Mishra highlighted that Hindustan Unilever continues to face persistent selling pressure, with rebounds failing to sustain.

The stock recently consolidated near a critical confluence of key moving averages but has now registered a fresh breakdown, reinforcing the prevailing bearish momentum.

Hindustan Unilever technical chart

"The formation of a bearish flag pattern signals potential trend continuation and further downside risk. Traders seeking short opportunities may consider initiating positions in Hindustan Unilever futures at the specified levels," said Mishra.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of the expert, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.