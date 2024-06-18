Stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market remained range-bound, meaning it traded within a specific price range, with an upside bias, indicating a higher probability of the market moving upwards, and finished higher on Friday. The Nifty 50 index gained 66 points and closed at 23,465, while the BSE Sensex surged 181 points and ended at 76,992. The Bank Nifty index finished 155 points higher at 50,002. According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, despite the range-bound session on Friday, a good number of stocks gave a fresh breakout, which means they moved above a significant resistance level, on the chart pattern. The Choice Broking expert said some breakout stocks still look attractive for intraday trading. He advised day traders to look at those breakout stocks today.

Stock market today

Looking at the Nifty today, Sumeet Bagadia reassures day traders, "The Nifty 50 index is currently facing a hurdle at 23,450 to 23,500. However, once this resistance is breached, the 50-stock index may touch the 23,800 to 23,900 level in the near term. Therefore, it's advisable to focus on breakout stocks, as stock-specific trades in the current range-bound market can be a smart way to profit from the Indian stock market. Importantly, the overall trend of the Indian stock market remains positive, reducing potential risks."

On triggers for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said that investors would be looking at the US Retail Sales data, which provides insights into consumer spending, and the US Fed official speech, which can influence market sentiment, both of which are expected today. So, without any significant trigger, one can expect the range-bound movement with a positive bias to continue on Tuesday.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations

Batting in favour of a stock-specific approach, Sumeet Bagadia advised day traders to look at these five breakout stocks today: BEML, JK Paper, DCX Systems, Indian Hume Pipe Company, and Zota Health Care.

1] BEML: Buy at ₹4694, target ₹4950, stop loss ₹4500;

2] DCX Systems: Buy at ₹361.60, target ₹380, stop loss ₹350;

3] JK Paper: Buy at ₹489.65, target ₹515, stop loss ₹475;

4] Indian Hume Pipe Company: Buy at ₹385, target ₹410, stop loss ₹375; and

5] Zota Health Care: Buy at ₹615.20, target ₹645, stop loss ₹590.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!