Stocks to buy or sell: BHEL to Bajaj Finserv — Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday — April 8
Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking has recommended three shares to buy on Monday — Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, and BHEL
Stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock markets registered gains for the week gone by as they remained well supported by strong macroeconomic data in the form of PMI numbers. After record GST collection, Q4 results 2024 of the listed companies are eagerly awaited as the market is expecting satisfactory growth in the quarter ended March 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started