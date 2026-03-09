Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Sec suggests buying Astra Microwave Products shares on March 9

Stock market news: Rising crude oil prices are anticipated to put pressure on India’s economy, negatively impacting the stock market and raising concerns about inflation, affecting the fiscal balance and the rupee while increasing import expenses for the world’s third-largest oil importer.
Indian stocks are expected to experience a significant decline on Monday, March 9 following a surge of approximately 26% in oil prices during early trading, reaching their highest level since July 2022.
GIFT Nifty futures indicated a value of 23,760, suggesting a 2.8% decrease at the opening for the Nifty 50 compared to Friday’s closing value of 24,450.45.
The escalating conflict between the US and Israel against Iran has raised concerns about reduced supplies and extended disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a sell-off in global markets.
Asian stocks dropped by 4.8%, while futures on Wall Street and European markets also declined, as the inflationary impact of rising crude prices could lead to tighter or increased interest rates globally. Demand for safe-haven assets maintained the strength of the US dollar.
On Friday, the Indian stock market ended sharply lower amid the ongoing US-Iran war, with the benchmark Nifty 50 slipping below 24,500 level.
The Sensex crashed 1,097.00 points, or 1.37%, to close at 78,918.90, while the Nifty 50 settled 315.45 points, or 1.27%, lower at 24,450.45.
Indian Equity benchmark was observed shift in regime from Risk-On sentiment to Risk-Off during the week as escalated geopolitical tension weighed on the market sentiment with Nifty 50 settling at 24,450, down 2.8%. Further, 18% jump in Crude oil price had a ripple effect on Indian Rupee, that in turn sparked a ~40% spike in India VIX (fear gauge). Amidst this turbulent phase, Defense, pharma stood strong while profit booking was visible in Financials, Oil & gas, Auto and realty space.
a) Brent Crude Oil: Sustenance above the falling trend line breakout confirms trend reversal amid geopolitical uncertainties. Going ahead, any de-escalation on the geopolitical front would result into cool-off in crude oil prices. Else, extension of move towards $92.
b) US & India Inflation print
Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Astra Microwave Products Ltd.
Buy Astra Microwave Products in the range of ₹1,005-1,035. He said Astra Microwave share price target of ₹1,145 with a stop loss of ₹944.
