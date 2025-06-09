Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Sec suggests buying Bajaj Finance, Godrej Properties shares today - 9 June

Stock market today: Indian shares began the day on a positive note on Monday, supported by favourable global signals, which include robust US job statistics and progress in trade discussions between the US and India, alongside the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) substantial monetary policy actions.
Sensex jumped 480.01 points to 82,669 in early trade; Nifty 50 surged 157.05 points to 25,160.10.
On Friday, the Nifty 50 and Sensex increased by approximately 1% each after the RBI unexpectedly lowered the repo rate by 50 basis points and cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks by 100 bps.
On the technical front, Dharmesh Shah, Vice President at ICICI Securities, expects Nifty 50 to challenge the upper band of consolidation placed at 25,100.
Shah has recommended two stocks to buy for short-term. Here's what he expects from Indian stock market next week, along with his stock recommendation.
Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Bajaj Finance, Godrej Properties shares today.
Disclaimer: The Research Analyst or his relatives or I-Sec do not have actual/beneficial ownership of 1% or more securities of the subject company, at the end of 06/06/2025 or have no other financial interest and do not have any material conflict of interest.
The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.