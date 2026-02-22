Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Sec suggests buying BEL and Tata Steel shares on February 23

Stock market news: Stock markets witnessed a strong rebound on Friday, with the benchmark Sensex closing up by 316 points, driven by substantial buying in banking and metal shares. This surge reflects growing optimism regarding progress on a trade deal and India’s proactive involvement in Pax Silica.
The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 316.57 points, or 0.38%, finishing at 82,814.71. At one point during the day, it soared by 633.94 points, or 0.76%, reaching an impressive intraday high of 83,132.08.
The Nifty 50 also made significant gains, advancing 116.90 points, or 0.46%, to close at 25,571.25. Out of its components, 36 ended in the positive territory, while only 14 closed in the red. During intraday trading, it jumped by 209.2 points, or 0.82%, peaking at 25,663.55.
In stark contrast, on Thursday, the Sensex plummeted by 1,236.11 points, and the Nifty 50 fell 365 points, closing near 25,450 due to widespread selling by investors in light of escalating geopolitical tensions.
Over the week, the 30-share BSE Sensex achieved a solid increase of 187.95 points, or 0.22%, while the Nifty 50 climbed by 100.15 points, or 0.39%. The markets are clearly regaining strength.
Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), and Tata Steel Ltd.
1. Buy BEL in the range of ₹425-441. He said BEL share price target of ₹484 with a stop loss of ₹398.
2. Buy Tata Steel in the range of ₹200-208. He said BEL share price target of ₹228 with a stop loss of ₹190.
Disclaimer: The Research Analyst or his relatives or I-Sec do not have actual/beneficial ownership of 1% or more securities of the subject company, at the end of 20/02/2026 or have no other financial interest and do not have any material conflict of interest.
