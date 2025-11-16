Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Sec suggests buying BEL, KPR Mill shares on 17 November 2025

Stock market news: The Indian stock market finished the day with slight gains on Friday. The trading started with negative sentiment due to a downturn in global markets and a selloff in US tech stocks, but it ended on a moderately positive note, buoyed by favorable expectations for the Bihar elections. The Nifty 50 wrapped up at 25,915.15, rising by 36 points (0.14%), while the Sensex closed at 84,630.96, gaining 152.29 points (0.18%) from the last trading day.
Experts suggest that market direction will be influenced by RBI's efforts to stabilize the Rupee, fluctuations in foreign institutional investor activity, the outcomes of the Bihar elections, global market trends, Rupee movements, and upcoming economic indicators.
Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities, believes Nifty 50 to challenge All Time High of 26,300 in the coming month. Shah recommends BEL, and KPR Mill shares to buy in the near-term. Investors should consult experts before making decisions.
Equity benchmark resumed the uptrend after two weeks breather and settled eventful week at 25,910, up 1.6%. Midcaps continued with its winning streak, consequently clocking fresh All Time High after Sept-24. Beaten down IT, Defence and Pharma sectors staged a strong rebound meanwhile realty, FMCG continued with its breather. The weekly price action formed a bull candle carrying higher high-low, indicating revival in upward momentum Index displayed resilience by providing buying demand in the vicinity of 50 days EMA and enabling the formation of higher base while sailing through global as well as domestic volatility.
This makes us believe that, past three weeks consolidation has created launchpad for Nifty 50 to challenge All Time High of 26,300 in the coming month. Further, softer inflation reading along with better-than-expected Q2 earnings reinforces positive momentum that would drive index higher.
Hence, any decline should be used as buying opportunity as strong support is placed at 25,300 as it is 50% retracement of Sept-Oct rally (24,588-26,104) coincided with 50 days EMA.
Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), and KPR Mill Ltd.
Buy BEL shares in the range of ₹414-426. He has BEL share price target of ₹466 with a stop loss of ₹398.
Buy KPR Mill shares in the range of ₹1,060-1,080. He has KPR Mill share price target of ₹1,244 with a stop loss of ₹1,108.
Disclaimer: The Research Analyst or his relatives or I-Sec do not have actual/beneficial ownership of 1% or more securities of the subject company, at the end of 14/11/2025 or have no other financial interest and do not have any material conflict of interest.
The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.
