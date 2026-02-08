Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Sec suggests buying BEL shares on 9 February 2026

Stock market news: On Friday, the domestic equity benchmark indices finished mostly unchanged, showing a slight uptick after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee decided to maintain the repo rate.
Investor optimism grew later in the day as the Sensex increased by 266.47 points, closing at 83,580.40, while Nifty 50 rose by 50.90 points to finish at 25,693.70. This week, Nifty 50 witnessed a 3.5% gain, and Nifty Bank saw a 2.92% increase, wrapping up on a positive note after two weeks of consecutive declines.
In terms of sector performance, PSU Bank, IT, and pharma experienced declines, whereas FMCG, oil and gas, consumer durables, private banks, and real estate sectors saw gains.
As per experts, the primary driving force behind market sentiment was the significant interim trade arrangement between India and the United States, which acts as a pathway to a detailed bilateral trade pact.
Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL).
Buy BEL shares in the range of ₹421-433. He has BEL share price target of ₹484 with a stop loss of ₹398.
