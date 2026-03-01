Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Sec suggests buying BEL, Voltas shares on March 2

Stock market news: The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, witnessed a decline on Friday, February 27, with losses widespread, primarily driven by the financial sector. This marked the third consecutive monthly decline for the benchmark indices, while IT stocks faced their worst month since September 2008 amid concerns that artificial intelligence might negatively impact their profits. For the month, the Nifty 50 decreased by 0.6%, and the Sensex fell by 1.2%.
On Friday, investors lost a total of ₹4.98 lakh crore as the markets suffered significant losses, with the Sensex dropping over 1%. This was largely due to fresh outflows from foreign funds and lackluster global market trends amid increasing geopolitical tensions.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 961.42 points, or 1.17%, closing at 81,287.19. At its lowest during the day, it plunged by 1,089.46 points, or 1.32%, to reach 81,159.15.
In just one day, the market capitalisation of companies listed on the BSE decreased by ₹4,98,603.42 crore, bringing the total to ₹4,63,50,671.27 crore.
Among the sectoral indices, the real estate sector declined by 2.25%, telecommunications by 1.83%, automobiles by 1.81%, metals by 1.57%, commodities by 1.56%, FMCG by 1.52%, and financial services by 1.50%.
India's GDP growth has decreased to 7.8% in the third quarter, down from an 8.4% increase in the previous quarter, attributed to a slowdown in government spending and investment, even though private consumption has risen significantly.
Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), and Voltas Ltd.
1. Buy BEL in the range of ₹427-445. He said BEL share price target of ₹484 with a stop loss of ₹404.
2. Buy Voltas in the range of ₹1,518-1,562. He said Voltas share price target of ₹1,648 with a stop loss of ₹1,479.
Disclaimer: The Research Analyst or his relatives or I-Sec do not have actual/beneficial ownership of 1% or more securities of the subject company, at the end of 27/02/2026 or have no other financial interest and do not have any material conflict of interest.
The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.