Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Sec suggests buying Caplin Point shares on 18 May

Nifty 50 and Sensex fell sharply on May 18 due to rising crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions. The rupee reached a record low, with all major sector indices declining. Investor sentiment weakened amid ongoing macroeconomic pressures.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published18 May 2026, 10:03 AM IST
Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Sec suggests buying Caplin Point shares on 18 May
Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Sec suggests buying Caplin Point shares on 18 May

Stock market today: The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, opened sharply lower on Monday, 18 May, while the rupee slipped to a fresh record low, after crude oil prices surged following a drone attack on a nuclear power facility in the United Arab Emirates, escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Investor sentiment also weakened after US President Donald Trump warned that “the clock is ticking” for Iran, signalling stalled diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict.

The Nifty 50 declined 1.1% to 23,391.9, while the Sensex dropped 1.16% to 74,374.04 in early trade.

Selling pressure was broad-based, with all 16 major sectoral indices trading in the red. The broader market also saw sharp weakness, with small- and mid-cap indices falling 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee hit a fresh all-time low amid surging crude prices, which also pushed global bond yields higher.

Brent crude climbed to nearly $112 per barrel, marking a two-week high, while broader Asian markets declined around 0.8%.

Also Read | Stocks to buy for long term: Master Capital's expert recommends 10 shares

Market Outlook by Dharmesh Shah, Vice President, ICICI Securities

Persisting macroeconomic pressures continued to weigh heavily on market sentiment. Nifty 50 lost 2.2% for the week to settle at 23,644. Smallcap index seen profit booking after recent spectacular up move, down 4.5%. Sectorally, barring pharma & metal all major indices ended in red wherein realty, IT, auto remained the biggest loser.

Technical Outlook

Index failed to sustain intra-week recovery attempt. As a result, weekly price action price action formed a bear candle with a lower shadow, that reinforces corrective bias.

  1. In the upcoming volatile week, Geopolitical uncertainties, surging crude oil prices, rising US 10-year bond yields, and a weakening Rupee will likely drive near-term volatility. Hence, it is important to keep stock centric approach while sailing through earning season.
  2. Technically, the lack of sustainability above 50 days EMA has kept market in a prolonged consolidation phase over past four weeks. However, it is important to highlight that, amidst this rangebound activity Nifty 50 has retraced merely 50% of preceding three weeks 11% rally.
  3. The slower pace of retracement signifies healthy consolidation that has helped index to cool off the overbought conditions that would eventually pave the way to challenge the upper band of consolidation place at 24,400.
  4. For a meaningful pullback to materialize, index need to decisively sustain above the psychological mark of 24,000 as it is confluence of 50 days EMA coincided with 61.8% retracement and last week’s high.
  5. Hence, one should focus on accumulating quality stocks backed by strong Q4 earnings as key support is placed at 23100 being 61.80% retracement of previous move (22,182-24,601) and the price gap support from 7 April 2026.
  6. The Nifty Midcap index witnessed profit booking after touching fresh all-time highs while Nifty small cap snapped its six weeks winning streak wherein it rallied 25%. Both indices have seen mean reversion towards its 20 days EMA. In the process, market breadth has seen a minor deterioration over fortnight, as currently 70% of stocks within Nifty 500 universe are trading above their 50 days SMA compared to past 2 weeks reading of 72%. Meanwhile, reading of % of stocks trading above 200 days SMA remained steady at 42%, highlighting broadening of rally that eventually bodes well for durability of ongoing up move.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 18 May 2026

Key Monitorable:

1. Fed Minutes

2. Rising Crude

3. Depreciating Rupee

Stock To Buy This Week - Dharmesh Shah

Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Caplin Point Laboratories shares.

Buy Caplin Point in the range of 1,990-2,020. He has Caplin Point share price target of 2,230 with a stop loss of 1,875.

Also Read | Stocks to buy for short term: Jigar Patel of Anand Rathi recommends 3 shares

Disclaimer: The Research Analyst or his relatives or I-Sec do not have actual/beneficial ownership of 1% or more securities of the subject company, at the end of 15/05/2026 or have no other financial interest and do not have any material conflict of interest.

The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.

Nifty 50Stock MarketCrude Oil PricesSensexIndian RupeeStocks To BuyCaplin Point Laboratories
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