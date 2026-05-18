Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Sec suggests buying Caplin Point shares on 18 May

Stock market today: The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, opened sharply lower on Monday, 18 May, while the rupee slipped to a fresh record low, after crude oil prices surged following a drone attack on a nuclear power facility in the United Arab Emirates, escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Investor sentiment also weakened after US President Donald Trump warned that “the clock is ticking” for Iran, signalling stalled diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict.
The Nifty 50 declined 1.1% to 23,391.9, while the Sensex dropped 1.16% to 74,374.04 in early trade.
Selling pressure was broad-based, with all 16 major sectoral indices trading in the red. The broader market also saw sharp weakness, with small- and mid-cap indices falling 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee hit a fresh all-time low amid surging crude prices, which also pushed global bond yields higher.
Brent crude climbed to nearly $112 per barrel, marking a two-week high, while broader Asian markets declined around 0.8%.
Persisting macroeconomic pressures continued to weigh heavily on market sentiment. Nifty 50 lost 2.2% for the week to settle at 23,644. Smallcap index seen profit booking after recent spectacular up move, down 4.5%. Sectorally, barring pharma & metal all major indices ended in red wherein realty, IT, auto remained the biggest loser.
Index failed to sustain intra-week recovery attempt. As a result, weekly price action price action formed a bear candle with a lower shadow, that reinforces corrective bias.
1. Fed Minutes
2. Rising Crude
3. Depreciating Rupee
Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Caplin Point Laboratories shares.
Buy Caplin Point in the range of ₹1,990-2,020. He has Caplin Point share price target of ₹2,230 with a stop loss of ₹1,875.
Disclaimer: The Research Analyst or his relatives or I-Sec do not have actual/beneficial ownership of 1% or more securities of the subject company, at the end of 15/05/2026 or have no other financial interest and do not have any material conflict of interest.
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