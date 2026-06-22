Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Sec suggests buying Kotak Mahindra Bank shares on 22 June

Stock market today: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open with mild gains on Monday, supported by mixed global cues as investors assess ongoing progress in US-Iran peace negotiations, even as rising crude oil prices and higher bond yields keep inflation and interest rate concerns in focus.
The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a positive start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:40 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,147 level, a premium of 91 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 24,056.90.
Across Asia, most markets traded higher, while US equity futures remained under pressure amid continued uncertainty over the outcome of the US-Iran discussions.
On Friday, Indian equities snapped a five-session winning streak, weighed down by a sharp sell-off in information technology stocks.
The BSE Sensex dropped 607.08 points, or 0.78%, to end at 76,802.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 154.90 points, or 0.64%, to close at 24,013.10.
Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank in the range of ₹390-400. He has Kotak Mahindra Bank share price target of ₹448 with a stop loss of ₹372.
Disclaimer: The Research Analyst or his relatives or I-Sec do not have actual/beneficial ownership of 1% or more securities of the subject company, at the end of 19/06/2026 or have no other financial interest and do not have any material conflict of interest.
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Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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