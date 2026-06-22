Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Sec suggests buying Kotak Mahindra Bank shares on 22 June

Stock market today: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open with mild gains on Monday, supported by mixed global cues as investors assess ongoing progress in US-Iran peace negotiations, even as rising crude oil prices and higher bond yields keep inflation and interest rate concerns in focus.
The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a positive start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:40 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,147 level, a premium of 91 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 24,056.90.
Across Asia, most markets traded higher, while US equity futures remained under pressure amid continued uncertainty over the outcome of the US-Iran discussions.
On Friday, Indian equities snapped a five-session winning streak, weighed down by a sharp sell-off in information technology stocks.
The BSE Sensex dropped 607.08 points, or 0.78%, to end at 76,802.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 154.90 points, or 0.64%, to close at 24,013.10.
Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank in the range of ₹390-400. He has Kotak Mahindra Bank share price target of ₹448 with a stop loss of ₹372.
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