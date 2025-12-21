Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Sec suggests buying Larsen & Toubro shares on 22 December 2025

Indian stock market: Equity benchmarks extended their decline for a third straight week, mirroring subdued global cues. The Nifty closed the week at 25,966, slipping 80 points or 0.3%, as a weakening rupee dampened market sentiment.
The broader market fared relatively better, ending largely flat. On the sectoral front, IT, FMCG and PSU banks stayed in focus, while financials paused after recent gains. Technically, the weekly price action formed an inside bar, signalling a deceleration in downward momentum.
On Friday, both indices - Sensex and Nifty - snapped their four-day losing streak, ended the session with solid gains. Sensex surged 448 points, or 0.53%, to end the session at 84,929.36, while the Nifty 50 advanced 151 points, or 0.58%, to close at 25,966.40. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap index climbing 1.26% and the Smallcap index gaining 1.25%.
According to Dharmesh Shah, Vice President, ICICI Securities, Friday’s sharp rebound has brought the index closer to the upper band of downward slanting channel. The resolute breakout from the falling channel (at 26050) would confirm resumption of uptrend, paving the way to challenge the All Time High around 26300 and eventually open the door for the next leg of the up move towards 26700 in the coming month.
3. Brent Crude Oil: Dropped ~2% during the week and surpassed it previous swing low. Further cool off in Brent crude oil bodes well for domestic market.
Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Larsen & Toubro and LTIMindtree.
Larsen & Toubro: Buy at ₹3980-407 | Target price: ₹4520 | Stop Loss: ₹3798.
LTIMindtree: Buy at ₹6020-6200 | Target price: ₹6700 | Stop Loss: ₹5848.
Disclaimer: The Research Analyst or his relatives or I-Sec do not have actual/beneficial ownership of 1% or more securities of the subject company, at the end of 5/11/2025 or have no other financial interest and do not have any material conflict of interest.
The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.
