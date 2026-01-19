Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Sec suggests buying NMDC shares on 19 January 2026

Stock market today: Indian stock markets started the week on a negative note on Monday, weighed down by major companies such as Reliance and ICICI Bank, which reported quarterly profits that fell short of expectations. Additionally, Wipro experienced a decline due to a disappointing revenue projection for the upcoming March quarter.
The Nifty 50 index dipped by 0.45% to 25,582, while the Sensex decreased by 0.4% to 83,224.86, reported at 9:17 IST.
a) 4% correction from the all-time high, around 25,320
b) 61.8% retracement of the previous up-move (24,580–26,325) at 25,270
c) 200-day EMA that has been held since April 2025, at 25,150
a) Q3-FY26 earnings
b) US-India Trade Deal
c) US GDP data
d) BOJ policy rate
e) Brent Crude Oil has faced resistance near $67, being 38.2% retracement of its previous decline. Further decline in Brent crude oil bodes well for domestic market.
Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying NMDC shares.
Buy NMDC shares in the range of ₹80-83. He has NMDC share price target of ₹94 with a stop loss of ₹76.
Disclaimer: The Research Analyst or his relatives or I-Sec do not have actual/beneficial ownership of 1% or more securities of the subject company, at the end of 16/01/2026 or have no other financial interest and do not have any material conflict of interest.
The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.
