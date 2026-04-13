Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Sec suggests buying Reliance, Titan shares on April 13

Stock market news: The benchmark stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, rose more than 1% on Friday, April 10, driven by increased purchases in banking stocks and a favourable trend in global markets.
Investor confidence grew amid expectations of a de-escalation in the West Asia crisis in light of upcoming US-Iran talks and declining crude oil prices, analysts noted.
After remaining in positive territory throughout the trading session, the 30-share BSE Sensex soared by 918.60 points or 1.20% to close at 77,550.25. During the day, it reached a peak of 990.85 points or 1.29% at 77,622.50.
The Nifty 50 saw an increase of 275.50 points or 1.16% to finish at 24,050.60.
In terms of weekly performance, the BSE benchmark gained 4,230.7 points or 5.77%, while the Nifty 50 rose by 1,337.5 points or 5.88%.
The Indian equity benchmarks recorded their strongest weekly gains in over five years, snapping a six-week losing streak as a temporary ceasefire led to a significant cooling of Brent crude which fueled the momentum in the global equities. Nifty 50 settled the week at 24,050 up 5.9%. Nifty Midcap, Small cap outperformed by gaining 7.5%, each led by rebound in beaten down sectors like Realty, Auto, Defence space, gaining ~10%.
A. Inflation print
B. Further decline in Crude, US, Dollar Index
C. Start of Q4 earning season
Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), and Titan Company Ltd.
Buy Reliance Industries in the range of ₹1,320-1,350. He has Reliance share price target of ₹1,480 with a stop loss of ₹1,237
Buy Titan in the range of ₹4,376-4,496. He has Titan share price target of ₹4,900 with a stop loss of ₹4,098.
Disclaimer: The Research Analyst or his relatives or I-Sec do not have actual/beneficial ownership of 1% or more securities of the subject company, at the end of 10/04/2026 or have no other financial interest and do not have any material conflict of interest.
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