Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Sec suggests buying Tata Motors PV, BHEL shares on 25 May

Stock market today: The domestic benchmark indices opened sharply higher on Monday, 25 May, after Brent crude prices slipped below $ 100 per barrel for the first time in over two weeks, boosting investor sentiment. The decline in oil prices came amid growing optimism over a potential agreement to end the Iran conflict, which could reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington and Iran had largely negotiated a framework for a peace deal that could restore shipping through the Strait, a key route that previously handled nearly one-fifth of global oil and LNG trade. Investors largely shrugged off Trump's subsequent comments on Sunday that cautioned against expecting an immediate breakthrough.
Reflecting the improved risk appetite, Brent crude fell 5.6% to $97.8 per barrel, while broader Asian markets advanced 1.3%. Back home, the Nifty 50 climbed 0.94% to 23,941.85, while the BSE Sensex gained 1.02% to 76,194.32 as of 9:45 IST.
Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL).
Buy Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles in the range of ₹353-364. He has Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles share price target of ₹393 with a stop loss of ₹337.
Buy BHEL in the range of ₹400-409. He has BHEL share price target of ₹436 with a stop loss of ₹388.
Disclaimer: The Research Analyst or his relatives or I-Sec do not have actual/beneficial ownership of 1% or more securities of the subject company, at the end of 22/05/2026 or have no other financial interest and do not have any material conflict of interest.
The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.