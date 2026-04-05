Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Sec suggests buying Tata Steel shares on April 6

Stock market news: The domestic equity markets were closed on Friday, April 3, due to Good Friday.
On Thursday, April 2, the main indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, bounced back from earlier losses as the rupee strengthened following actions taken by the central bank, although diminishing expectations for a quick resolution to the situation in Iran extended the decline to six consecutive weeks.
The Nifty 50 closed 0.15% higher at 22,713.1, while the Sensex increased by 0.25% to 73,319.55 after witnessing a drop of over 2% earlier in the day.
Heightened global volatility continued to weigh on equity markets, leading to another week of lackluster performance that pulled the Nifty 50 down, 0.5% to settle the week at 22,713. The broader market mirrored this trend, declining in tandem with the benchmark. While the benchmark struggled, selective buying emerged in IT, Metals, and Defense, each advancing by more than 2%. In contrast, Pharma and Financial stocks faced profit booking.
1. Historically, since 1996, there have been only 4 occasions where index has given a monthly negative close for more than 4 months in a row, post which index has staged a strong recovery in subsequent quarters. Currently, index corrected over 4 consecutive months.
2. Such intermediate correction got arrested in the vicinity of long term 200 weeks EMA (barring 2001,2008, 2020), currently placed at 21,930.
3. Over past 25 years, there have been 8 occasions where bull market correction got arrested within 15-20% range with an average correction of 17%.
4. With the 16% decline (off Feb high of 26,341), Nifty 50 has hauled monthly stochastic oscillator in oversold territory (placed at 12). Further, the divergence on the daily chart (where price is making lower low while RSI is making corresponding higher lows) along with oversold placement of weekly and monthly stochastic oscillator signifies, waning of downward momentum.
5. On the Bank Nifty front, since Covid there have been six major correction which anchored around 20-22%. With 19% correction already in place amid oversold conditions, indicating that the downside approaching maturity, in line with historical corrective cycles.
6. In case of geopolitical events, past four decades data suggest that price wise median correction matures around 11%. Buying during such a panic scenario has garnered >25% returns in next 6 months.
7. Historically, durable bottoms are formed when the market breadth indicator approaches its bearish extremes. The current reading of % of stocks above 50 and 200 SMA (Nifty 500 universe) rhymes with the historical readings where index formed a durable bottom. Last week, only 15% of stocks were above their 50- and 200-days SMA and Net of daily advance-decline was at 440, signaling capitulated extremes. Post these extremes, the index has delivered a median rally of ~23% in the subsequent 6-12 months period.
1. De-escalation of geopolitical tension
2. Cool-off in crude oil
3. RBI Policy
4. Start of Q4-FY26 earnings
5. US Inflation
Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Tata Steel Ltd.
Buy Tata Steel in the range of ₹189-195. He said Tata Steel share price target of ₹216 with a stop loss of ₹179.
Disclaimer: The Research Analyst or his relatives or I-Sec do not have actual/beneficial ownership of 1% or more securities of the subject company, at the end of 03/04/2026 or have no other financial interest and do not have any material conflict of interest.
The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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