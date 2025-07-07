Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Sec suggests buying Titan, NALCO shares today- 7 July 2025

Stock market today: India's stock market indices are expected to have a flat opening on Monday, as investors remain cautious ahead of the impending US tariff deadline.

The Gift Nifty futures were reported at 25,535 points as of 7:58 IST, suggesting that the Nifty 50 will start close to its last closing value of 25,461.

Asian equities opened lower after US officials indicated a postponement in the forthcoming tariffs but did not provide clarity or formal documentation, leaving investors uncertain about the nature of the change.

Last week, both the Nifty 50 and Sensex experienced a decline of 0.7% each.

Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities said Nifty 50 would head towards 25,800 in the coming week. Shah has recommended two stock to buy for short-term. Investors should consult experts before making decisions. Here's what he expects from Indian stock market next week, along with his stock recommendation.

Market Outlook by Dharmesh Shah, Vice President, ICICI Securities Equity benchmarks have taken a breather amid increasing anxiety ahead of trade deal deadline. Nifty 50 dropped 1% to settle the week at 25400. Sectorally, Consumption, Pharma, Defence remained at forefront while, realty, financials (ex- PSU Banks) underwent profit booking. The weekly price action formed a small bear candle carrying higher low, indicating pause in upward momentum after past two weeks up move.

The index is sustaining well above recent consolidation breakout that coincided with 20 days EMA which has been majorly held since April-25. We believe, ongoing retracement would make market healthy and pave the way to head towards 25,800 in the coming week.

Going ahead, all eyes will be on outcome of US-India bilateral trade deal coupled with onset of Q1FY26 earning season which will result into acceleration of ongoing uptrend. The better-than-expected outcome would fuel momentum to challenge All Time High in coming month wherein strong support is placed at 24,900. From the seasonality perspective, July has been the favourable month for Nifty 50 since 1991, 71% of the time returns have been positive with an average of 2.5%.

Structurally, over past three months index has maintained its winning streak while absorbing host of negative news around geo-political uncertainties coupled with clarity of trade tariff. In the process, market breadth has shown gradual improvement as currently ~60% stocks of Nifty 500 universe are trading above 200 days EMA compared to last month's reading of 52% that bodes well for durability of ongoing up move.

On the global macro front, weakness in US Dollar index would result into FII's inflow in emerging markets while cool off in Brent crude oil would boost the market sentiment.

The formation of higher peak and trough makes us maintain our support base at 24,900 for the Nifty 50 which is based on 61.8% retracement of recent rally (24,473-25,654) and 20-day EMA.

Stocks To Buy This Week - Dharmesh Shah Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Titan and National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) shares this week.

Buy Titan shares in the range of ₹3,454-3,676. He has Titan share price target of ₹3,978 with a stop loss of ₹3,280.

Buy Nalco shares in the range of ₹186-192. He has Nalco share price target of ₹216 with a stop loss of ₹174.

Disclaimer: The Research Analyst or his relatives or I-Sec do not have actual/beneficial ownership of 1% or more securities of the subject company, at the end of 04/07/2025 or have no other financial interest and do not have any material conflict of interest.