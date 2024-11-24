Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying L&T, Syngene International on November 25

  • Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Syngene International.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated24 Nov 2024, 08:59 AM IST
Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Syngene International.
Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Syngene International.

Stock Market News: In the last trading session of the week (Friday, 22 November), the domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, recovered from earlier losses, buoyed by encouraging global cues. Strong indications from the US labor market and positive sentiment across various Asian markets contributed to this turnaround.

By the end of trading on Friday, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,907.25, gaining 557.35 points, while the Sensex finished at 79,117.11, up by 1,961.32 points. This significant recovery reflects optimism among investors amid broader market trends.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, stated that the market recovered losses from earlier in the week on Friday, showing a strong bounce back as investors seized the opportunity to buy undervalued stocks. However, investors are seeking more clarity on the trend reversal before concluding that this bounce back will develop into a Santa Claus rally. Additionally, investors are dismissing concerns about Adani and hope that the upcoming state election results will bring greater stability to the market.

Also Read | Two backroom boys steered BJP to victory in Maharashtra — Who are they?

The results of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections will be key indicators for the markets. This is particularly true for Maharashtra, where the NDA achieved a decisive victory, which is expected to further strengthen bullish sentiment. However, global factors still present significant risks. The escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, along with rising crude oil prices, have heightened inflationary concerns. According to Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd., the direction of Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) flows will be a crucial factor for the markets following the recent correction.

Also Read | US bribery charges linked to only one contract, comprises 10% of biz: Adani CFO

Market Outlook by Dharmesh Shah, Vice President, ICICI Securities

Equity Benchmark staged a strong recovery and settled the truncated week on a positive note ahead of state election outcome. Nifty 50 gained 1.45% to conclude the volatile session at 23,907. The, weekly price action formed a bull candle with lower shadow, highlighting supportive efforts emerging from long-term rising trend line coincided with 52 weeks EMA, amid oversold territory. The Friday’s sharp up move helped index to recover intra-week losses and settled above immediate hurdle of 23,800.

Going ahead, we expect index to resolve higher and gradually head towards 24,500 mark in December underpinned by state election outcome that would boost the market sentiment. In the process, we expect Nifty 50 to hold the key support threshold of 23,200. Hence, accumulating stocks with strong earnings would be the prudent strategy to adopt in a staggered manner. Our constructive view is based on following observations:

a) Faster pace of retracement at 52 weeks EMA, indicates structural improvement in the short term as five sessions decline got retraced in just a single session.

b) Past five years December months seasonality favours bulls with 80% success rate wherein average returns have been to the tune of 3%.

c) The Index has a tendency to reverse the course of action on arrival of key Fibonacci number. Current correction has completed 8 weeks.

d) Breadth indicator (% of stocks above 50 days SMA in Nifty 500 Universe) has bounced from its bearish extremes of 12. Meanwhile, weekly stochastic recorded bullish crossover amid oversold conditions, indicating impending pullback.

Also Read | NALCO, Gillette India, among others to trade ex-dividend next week

Sectorally, we remain constructive on BFSI, IT, pharma while Infra, PSU offer bargain buy opportunity.

Structurally, since covid lows, average intermediate bull market corrections have been to the tune of 10% in Nifty 50 and 9% in Bank Nifty. With 11% correction in Nifty 50 and 8% correction Bank Nifty is already in place, we expect index to maintain the same rhythm and stage a pullback in coming weeks while holding key support zone of 23,200-22,900 as it is confluence of:

a) 61.8% retracement of Jun-Sept rally (21,281-26,277), placed at 23,200.

b) Long term rising trend line that has been held over past 2 years.

c) 52 weeks EMA is placed at 23,146.

On the Bank Nifty front, index has bounced from the lower band of past six weeks consolidation 52,600-50,200 that coincided with 200 days EMA and long term rising trend line. The ratio chart of Bank Nifty/ Nifty 50 has been inching upward, indicating relative outperformance that makes us believe, index would eventually challenge the upper band of consolidation (placed at 52,600). Meanwhile, key support is placed at 49,300 as it is 52 weeks EMA coincided with 61.8% retracement of Jun-Sept rally (46,077-54,467).

Also Read | What does BJP-led NDA victory mean for the Indian stock market? — Explained

Stocks To Buy This Week - Dharmesh Shah

1. Buy Larsen & Toubro (L&T) in the range of 3,550-3,615 for the target of 4,060 with a stop loss of 3,340.

2. Buy Syngene International in the range of 860-881 for the target of 980 with a stop loss of 819.

Also Read | Reliance, ICICI Bank, Infosys drive Sensex by 2,000 points; will the rally last?

Disclaimer: The Research Analyst or his relatives or I-Sec do not have actual/beneficial ownership of 1% or more securities of the subject company, at the end of 22/11/2024 or have no other financial interest and do not have any material conflict of interest.

The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Nov 2024, 08:59 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying L&T, Syngene International on November 25

Most Active Stocks

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

335.10
03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
9.3 (2.85%)

Adani Power share price

460.75
03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-15.4 (-3.23%)

Tata Steel share price

142.80
03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
2.55 (1.82%)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

1,137.50
03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
22.8 (2.05%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Adani Green Energy share price

1,052.40
03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-94 (-8.2%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

649.40
03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-48.3 (-6.92%)

Honasa Consumer share price

224.30
03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-13.1 (-5.52%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

79.63
03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-4.53 (-5.38%)
More from Top Losers

Fine Organic Industries share price

5,106.00
03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
414.9 (8.84%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

157.55
03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
12.5 (8.62%)

Easy Trip Planners share price

32.01
03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
2.53 (8.58%)

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

204.40
03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
14 (7.35%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,845.000.00
    Chennai
    78,851.000.00
    Delhi
    79,003.000.00
    Kolkata
    78,855.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.03/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.