Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, opened lower on Monday due to US President Donald Trump's tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico. The Nifty 50 index fell by 0.9% to 23,271.35, while the Sensex dropped 600 points in the opening session to 76,910, a decline of 0.8%.
Analysts observed that Trump's tariff actions have led to increased volatility in global markets. Although no tariffs were applied to India, Indian indices may still experience their impact.
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, noted that although the Budget is commendable, market conditions will likely be strained due to Trump’s tariffs and the increased global uncertainty resulting from these ‘initial round of tariffs.’ It's crucial to recognize that the 25% tariffs placed on Mexico and Canada are intended to penalize them for problems like immigration and the illegal trade of fentanyl.
Trump may again resort to tariffs against other nations for reasons unrelated to trade. Currently, the effects on India are minimal. Thus, the influence on the Indian market is expected to be limited. However, the rise of the dollar index above 109.6 may lead to increased selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), putting further stress on the market.
The Indian stock markets concluded the Budget day flat after experiencing significant volatility during the Union Budget presentation by the Finance Minister.
The Nifty 50 index finished at 23,482.15, decreasing by 26.25 points (-0.11%), while the Sensex wrapped up at 77,505.96, showing a slight increase of 5.39 points (0.01%).
Analysts observed that the Budget prioritized consumption-driven growth, leading to considerable buying activity in specific sectors. The FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) and Realty sectors climbed over 3% on the National Stock Exchange, indicating a favorable investor outlook. Conversely, sectors such as IT, metals, banking, and pharmaceuticals experienced sell-offs by the end of the session.
Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Bajaj Finance this week.
Buy Bajaj Finance in the range of 7,850-8,050 for the target of 8,920 with a stop loss of 7,448.
Disclaimer: The Research Analyst or his relatives or I-Sec do not have actual/beneficial ownership of 1% or more securities of the subject company, at the end of 01/02/2025 or have no other financial interest and do not have any material conflict of interest.
The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.
