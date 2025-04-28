Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities suggests buying HAL shares on 28 April 2025

Stock market today: The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, made a modest climb at the start of trading on Monday, buoyed by stronger-than-anticipated earnings from major player Reliance Industries and favorable signals from Asian markets, although increasing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan limited the rise.
The Sensex surged by 456.05 points to reach 79,668.58 in early trading, while the Nifty 50 gained 112.85 points, totaling 24,152.20.
Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, mentioned that the increased uncertainty surrounding Indo-Pak tensions will impact the markets. It is quite challenging to determine the extent to which the market has factored this in. Based on the market's resilience, it appears that the possibility of these tensions escalating into a war has not been fully incorporated into market expectations.
It is crucial to note that markets often have a remarkable capacity to rise despite various concerns.
A significant factor behind the market's resilience is the continuous buying by FIIs, totaling ₹32,465 crores over the past eight days. FIIs have shifted to being consistent buyers, marking a sharp reversal from their previous selling approach. This change is largely influenced by the relative underperformance of US stocks, US bonds, and the dollar.
a) Bilateral Trade Agreement between India and US
b) Continuation of FII's inflow
c) Further weakness in US Dollar index post breakdown from two years consolidation
d) Decline in Brent crude oil prices
6. We expect volatility to prevail amid ongoing global uncertainty coupled with geopolitical worries. However, recent faster pace of retracement clearly indicates structural improvement that makes us revise support base upward at 23,300 which is 38.2% retracement of the move from (21,743-24,359) coincided with 200 days EMA placed at 23,405.
Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).
1) Buy HAL in the range of ₹4,140-4,240 for the target of ₹4,698 with a stop loss of ₹3,914.
The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.
