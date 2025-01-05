Stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market indices closed lower after Friday's market session as investors booked their profits amid a strengthening dollar and weak global cues. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.76 per cent lower at 24,004.75 points, compared to 24,188.65 points at the previous market close.
The BSE Sensex index closed 0.90 per cent lower at 79,223.11 points on Friday, compared to 79,943.71 points at the previous market close.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, noted that this year, 2025, is expected to face multiple challenges like elevated valuations, reduced liquidity, and slower earnings growth. Yet considering all these factors, the Indian stock market remains a lookout for investors.
“However, the stock market remains a viable investment opportunity, underpinned by the robust performance of the economy,” said Nair.
1. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL): Buy at ₹4,120 - ₹4,210; Target at ₹4,685; Stop Loss at ₹3,914.
2. JK Cement Ltd. (JKCEMENT): Buy at ₹4,660 - ₹4,742; Target at ₹5,330; Stop Loss at ₹4,428.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.
