Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities suggests buying Larsen & Toubro shares tomorrow - 26 May

Stock market news: Indian stock market saw a recovery in the final trading session of the week, with both Sensex and Nifty 50 increasing by approximately 1%, driven by positive sentiment regarding US-China trade talks.
On Friday, the indices were boosted by purchases in major companies like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and ITC. Moreover, expectations of a record dividend from the RBI and declining US treasury yields enhanced investor confidence, according to traders. The Sensex closed at 81,721.08, rising by 769.08 points or 0.95%, while the Nifty 50 finished at 24,853.15, up by 243.45 points or 0.99%.
Analysts pointed out that the Indian stock market faced increased volatility over the past week, mainly due to fluctuations in the global bond markets. Although the week started off strong, disappointing US bond auctions and increasing Treasury yields triggered a global risk-averse attitude, leading to significant midweek sell-offs in Indian stocks.
Looking forward, investors will be monitoring the forthcoming Indian GDP figures, along with US budget announcements, inflation statistics, and weekly jobless claims, to assess the strength and direction of economic recovery both domestically and internationally.
On the technical front, Dharmesh Shah, Vice President at ICICI Securities, expects Nifty 50 to head towards 25,500 in coming months.
Shah has recommended one stock to buy for short-term. Here's what he expects from Indian stock market next week, along with his stock recommendation.
a. The US Dollar index is on the verge of breakdown from two years low of 99.50
b. Weakness in Brent crude oil persists at higher levels , currently hovering around 64
c. Bilateral Trade Agreement between India and US
Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Larsen & Toubro shares.
Buy Larsen & Toubro shares in the price range of ₹3,500-3,600. He has Larsen & Toubro share price target of ₹3,928, and suggests maintaining a stop loss of ₹3,264.
Disclaimer: The Research Analyst or his relatives or I-Sec do not have actual/beneficial ownership of 1% or more securities of the subject company, at the end of 23/05/2025 or have no other financial interest and do not have any material conflict of interest.
The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.
