Stock Market News: The major domestic stock indices concluded the week on a downward trend, with the Sensex dropping 424.90 points to finish at 75,311.06, while the Nifty 50 decreased by 117.25 points, closing at 22,795.90.

Ongoing worries about global economic conditions and foreign institutional investor (FII) sell-offs impacted investor confidence. Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, pointed out that India is currently trailing behind its Asian counterparts, as FII outflows remain elevated, with the strategy of "sell India, buy China" continuing to be profitable for now.

The domestic market has continued to show widespread weakness, largely due to investor worries about the hawkish tone of the FOMC minutes, which indicated that elevated interest rates may persist and could limit liquidity in emerging markets. While the market has seen a healthy correction, the uncertainties around the gradual recovery of corporate profits and ongoing tariff-related challenges still create doubts about valuation levels, especially in the broader market.

Experts suggest that the coming week is poised to be eventful for both global and Indian markets, driven by significant macroeconomic data releases and corporate earnings reports. Market sentiment will be influenced by GDP data, housing statistics, inflation figures, infrastructure data, and core PCE figures.

Market Outlook by Dharmesh Shah, Vice President, ICICI Securities Indian equity benchmarks extended losses over second consecutive week tracking muted global cues. Nifty 50 lost 0.8% to settle the week at 22,795. Broader market outperformed by gaining ~1.3% for the week. Sectorally, power, metal remained outlier while auto and pharma took a breather. Nifty 50 has been trading around the key support threshold of 22,800-22,700 over past six weeks. Thereby, 22,800-22,700 zone remains important to watch out for in upcoming truncated monthly expiry week, as the sustainability below 22,700 would result into extended correction towards 22,500-22,200 levels. Meanwhile, to pause the ongoing corrective phase a decisive close above the psychological mark of 23,000 would be the pre-requisite that would open the door for a meaningful pullback towards 23,500. The key point to highlight on the broader market front is that, past two decades data suggest, in a bull market phase, Nifty midcap and small cap have a seen average correction of 27% and 29%, respectively. In current scenario, we believe both indices are approaching extremes of their bull market correction as Nifty midcap and small cap have already corrected 20% and 24%, respectively, indicating limited downside going ahead. Hence, focus should be on accumulating quality stocks (backed by strong earnings) in a staggered manner. In the current corrective phase, where there is lot of pessimism in the market, we are witnessing some silver linings which would provide impetus for pullback rally in coming weeks, details listed below:

a) Breadth Indicator: The market breadth has approached the bearish extreme as % of stocks (within Nifty 500 universe) above 50 and 200 days SMA has approached their bearish extreme of 13 and 5 respectively during last week. Historically, such bearish readings have paved the way for durable bottom in subsequent weeks

b) Momentum indicator: Past two decades data suggest that, the weekly RSI below 30 suggest oversold condition for the Nifty midcap and smallcap indices. Which have been tested only on six occasions, resulting into 20% up move in subsequent three months, wherein drawdowns have been limited to 5%. With recent reading of 33 we believe; the risk reward remain favourable as pullback from bearish extremes cannot be ruled out

c) The US Dollar index has been sustaining below 107 marks for the second consecutive week. Further weakness would be beneficial for emerging markets

d) Further development on ease off in geopolitical worries would bring some stability in equity markets

Stock To Buy This Week - Dharmesh Shah Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Tata Power this week.

Buy Tata Power in the range of ₹346-357 for the target of ₹398 with a stop loss of ₹324.

Disclaimer: The Research Analyst or his relatives or I-Sec do not have actual/beneficial ownership of 1% or more securities of the subject company, at the end of 21/02/2025 or have no other financial interest and do not have any material conflict of interest.