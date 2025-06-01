Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities suggests HEG, Larsen & Toubro shares to buy on June 2

Stock market today: The Indian stock markets saw declines for the second week in a row, with both the Nifty 50 and Sensex dropping by nearly 0.4%, ending the week at 24,750 and 81,451, respectively, on May 31. Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty index showed better performance, rising by 0.63% to finish at 55,749, thanks to robust results in the banking sector.

Advertisement

Experts note that domestic economic indicators are promising, such as an improved monsoon forecast, a stable inflation trend, and an encouraging Q4 GDP growth rate of 7.4%, which could mitigate risks. The market appears to be anticipating a 25 bps rate cut, which would enhance projections for sectors sensitive to interest rates. While the favourable macroeconomic conditions may uplift investor confidence, the stability of the wider market will rely on substantial earnings growth and diminishing trade disputes.

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹200: Mehul Kothari recommends three shares to buy or sell

On the technical front, Dharmesh Shah, Vice President at ICICI Securities, expects Nifty 50 to consolidate in the broader range of 25,100-24,500 amid positive bias.

Shah has recommended two stocks to buy for short-term. Here's what he expects from Indian stock market next week, along with his stock recommendation.

Advertisement

Market Outlook by Dharmesh Shah, Vice President, ICICI Securities Equity benchmark relatively underperformed its global peers as Nifty 50 dropped 0.5% for the week compared to Dow Jones which gained 1.5%. Meanwhile, broader market endured its outperformance by gaining 1% supported by traction in Capital Goods, PSU Bank and energy sectors. The weekly price action formed a small bear candle, indicating extended breather. Going ahead, we expect prolongation of consolidation in the broader range of 25,100-24,500 amid positive bias wherein stock specific action would prevail. The past two weeks healthy consolidation while sustaining above 20 days moving average depicts inherent strength. In addition to that, formation of higher peak and trough backed by improving market breadth makes us believe, index would eventually resolve above upper band of consolidation and head towards 25,500 in the month of June. Further, we expect volatility to subside gradually as we approached the fag end of earning season and focus will now shift towards upcoming RBI’s Policy (to be released on next Friday). Consequently, rate sensitives like financials, auto, realty would be in focus. Key thing to highlight is that, the index has staged a strong 15% rally from April lows. Post that, Nifty 50 has been consolidating over past two weeks wherein it corrected 3%. The elongation of rallies followed by shallow retracement is a is key ingredient of a structural bull market. Hence, we believe ongoing consolidation would set the stage for next leg of up move towards 25,500 wherein strong support is placed at 24,200. On the broader market front, the ratio chart of Nifty 500 / Nifty 100 has staged a strong rebound after finding support from multi years range breakout area. The rising ratio line highlights relative outperformance of the broader market compared to large caps. Meanwhile sector rotation underpinned by improvement in market breadth augurs well for durability of ongoing optimism in the midcap and small cap space. Key monitorable which would validate our positive bias going ahead: a. GDP data

Advertisement

b. RBI's commentary on rate cut

c. Persistent FII's inflow

d. Further weakness in US Dollar index and Brent crude oil prices

e. Bilateral Trade Agreement between India and US

Stocks To Buy This Week - Dharmesh Shah Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying HEG, and Larsen & Toubro shares to buy tomorrow.

Buy Larsen & Toubro shares in the price range of ₹3,420-3,672. He has Larsen & Toubro share price target of ₹3,928, and suggests maintaining a stop loss of ₹3,264.

Buy HEG shares in the price range of ₹493-522. He has HEG share price target of ₹578, and suggests maintaining a stop loss of ₹467.

Advertisement

Also Read | Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities suggests THESE 3 stocks to buy in short term

Disclaimer: The Research Analyst or his relatives or I-Sec do not have actual/beneficial ownership of 1% or more securities of the subject company, at the end of 30/05/2025 or have no other financial interest and do not have any material conflict of interest.