Stocks to buy or sell: Dilip Buildcon to Honda Power — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks today
Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended buying these five breakout stocks today — Dilip Buildcon, Honda Power, GRSE, KIOCL, and ELGI Equipments
Stocks to buy or sell: When it comes to stocks to buy or sell, the Indian stock market has shown resilience despite weak global cues. The Nifty 50 index closed higher for the third consecutive session, and the BSE Sensex also saw gains. In this market rally, several Indian stocks have presented fresh breakouts on the technical chart. Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, points out that some of these breakout stocks are still available at attractive valuations. This insight can empower day traders to make informed decisions about their intraday trading.
