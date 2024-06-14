Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to buy or sell: Dilip Buildcon to Honda Power — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks today

Stocks to buy or sell: Dilip Buildcon to Honda Power — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks today

Asit Manohar

  • Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended buying these five breakout stocks today — Dilip Buildcon, Honda Power, GRSE, KIOCL, and ELGI Equipments

Stock market today: The Indian stock market may have a significant rally once the Nifty 50 index overcomes the 23,400 to 23,450 hurdle, says Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking.

Stocks to buy or sell: When it comes to stocks to buy or sell, the Indian stock market has shown resilience despite weak global cues. The Nifty 50 index closed higher for the third consecutive session, and the BSE Sensex also saw gains. In this market rally, several Indian stocks have presented fresh breakouts on the technical chart. Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, points out that some of these breakout stocks are still available at attractive valuations. This insight can empower day traders to make informed decisions about their intraday trading.

Stock market today

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Sumeet Bagadia said, "Nifty today has immediate support placed at 23,200 to 23,250 zone, but the 50-stock index faces resistance in the 23,400 to 23,450 range. By breaching this resistance, the 50-stock index may trigger a fresh bull run on Dalal Street. However, overall, Indian stock market sentiment is expected to remain bullish until Nifty trades above the 23,000 mark."

Also Read: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 14

Despite the potential influence of global cues, Sumeet Bagadia remains confident in the Indian stock market's bullish sentiment. He anticipates a significant rally once the Nifty 50 index overcomes the 23,400 to 23,450 hurdle. This reassurance can help traders maintain a stock-specific approach and consider breakout stocks for intraday trading.

Also Read: Trade setup for stock market today: Five stocks to buy or sell on Friday

Breakout stocks to buy today

When it comes to the breakout stocks that hold potential for today, Sumeet Bagadia is optimistic about these picks — Dilip Buildcon, Honda Power, GRSE, KIOCL, and ELGI Equipments. These stocks, if traded wisely, could present exciting opportunities for profitable trades.

1] GRSE: Buy at 1535, target 1615, stop loss 1680;

2] Honda Power: Buy at 3125, target 3300, stop loss 3015;

3] KIOCL: Buy at 477, target 505, stop loss 460;

4] ELGI Equipments: Buy at 658, target 699, stop loss 635; and

5] Dilip Cuildcon: Buy at 498, target 525, stop loss 480.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.