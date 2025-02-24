Stocks to buy or sell under ₹100: Following weak global market sentiments, the Indian stock market ended lower for the fourth straight session on Friday. The Nifty 50 index finished 117 points lower at the 22,795 mark, the BSE Sensex shed 424 points and closed at 75,311, whereas the Bank Nifty index lost 353 points and ended at 48,981. Sectoral performance was largely negative, with the Nifty Metal Index emerging as the sole gainer. The Auto, Healthcare, Pharma, and Realty sectors led the declines. Despite initial gains, broader markets witnessed significant intraday volatility. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Small-cap indices retreated more than 2% from their day's highs, ending lower by 1.32% and 0.7%, respectively. Market breadth remained negative, with the BSE recording an advance-decline ratio of 0.75.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect the Nifty 50 index to remain in consolidation mode, tracking the mixed global market cues, US trade policy announcements, and geo-political developments regarding the Russia-Ukraine war."

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The underlying trend of the Nifty 50 index remains choppy. A decisive downside breakout of the support of 22700 could open the downside of around 22450 levels (20-month EMA) quickly. The immediate hurdle to be watched for trend reversal on the upside around 23000-23100 levels."

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, “On the daily chart, Bank Nifty has formed a red candle, while on the weekly scale, it has formed a small green candle, reflecting indecisiveness. Bank Nifty is currently consolidating within the 48,500-49,650 range, and a breakout on either side will determine the next directional move. Traders should closely watch these levels for potential trading opportunities.”

Regarding intraday stocks for today under ₹100, market experts — Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these four buy or sell stocks: JP Power, NMDC, Kothari Products, and Suzlon Energy.

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] JP Power: Buy at ₹13.60 to ₹13.85, targets ₹14.25, ₹14.60, ₹15, and ₹15.50, stop loss below ₹13.20;

2] NMDC: Buy at ₹66 to ₹67.50, targets ₹68.50, ₹70, and ₹72.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stock 3] Kothari Products: Sell at ₹84.60, target ₹81.20, stop loss ₹86.80.

Anshul Jain's intraday stock for today 4] Suzlon Energy: Buy at ₹54, target ₹58, stop loss ₹52.