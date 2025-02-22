Stocks to buy or sell: Experts recommend four shares under ₹100 — 24 Feb 2025

Stocks to buy or sell: Following weak global market sentiments, the Indian stock market ended lower for the fourth straight session on Friday. The Nifty 50 index finished 117 points lower at the 22,795 mark, the BSE Sensex shed 424 points and closed at 75,311, whereas the Bank Nifty index lost 353 points and ended at 48,981. Sectoral performance was largely negative, with the Nifty Metal Index emerging as the sole gainer. The Auto, Healthcare, Pharma, and Realty sectors led the declines. Despite initial gains, broader markets witnessed significant intraday volatility. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Small-cap indices retreated more than 2% from their day's highs, ending lower by 1.32% and 0.7%, respectively. Market breadth remained negative, with the BSE recording an advance-decline ratio of 0.75.

Stock market outlook Speaking on the outlook for the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Nifty 50 index succumbed to selling pressure and closed just below the crucial support zone of 22800 level with bias and sentiment maintained with a very cautious approach. The index is currently precariously placed, and if it sustains below the 22800 zone, then there can be further slide expected, with the 22500 zone as the next important zone to be watched for. On the upside, we continue to maintain our view that only a decisive move past the near-term hurdle of the 23000 zone shall confirm an improvement in bias and expect further rise."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Prabhudas Lilladher, an expert, said, “Bank Nifty index, with profit booking, witnessed slipping down below the 50000 zone to weaken the bias. Further ahead, a decisive breach below the important support of the 48500 level shall trigger fresh selling pressure, with the next major and crucial support positioned near the 47800 zone. For the bias to improve, the index needs to move past the resistance hurdle of the 49700 zone to anticipate a further rise in the coming days.”

Stocks to buy or sell under ₹ 100 Regarding intraday stocks for Monday under ₹100, market experts — Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these four buy or sell stocks: SJVN, IDFC First Bank, ZEEL, and International Conveyors.

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] SJVN: Buy at ₹91 to ₹92.50, targets ₹96-98-100+, stop loss below ₹88; and

2] IDFC First Bank: Buy at ₹59 to ₹61, targets ₹64, ₹67, and ₹70.

Sugandha Sacjdeva's buy or sell stock 3] ZEEL: Sell at ₹99, target ₹96.20, stop loss ₹101.

Anshul Jain's share to buy under ₹ 100 4] International Conveyors: Buy at ₹68.50, target ₹74.50, stop loss ₹66.50 (Closing Basis).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.