Stocks to buy or sell: Experts recommend three intraday stocks for today under ₹100 — 27 February 2025

Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Following weak global market sentiments after US President Donald Trump reiterated his stance on the planned tariff on Canada and Mexico, the Indian stock market ended lower for the sixth straight session. The Nifty 50 index ended marginally lower at 22,547; the BSE Sensex finished 147 points higher at 74,602, whereas the Bank Nifty index corrected 43 points and closed at 48,608. Sectorally, metals, realty, PSU banks, and oil & gas sectors bore the brunt of the selling pressure. In contrast, the media, consumer durables and auto sectors achieved marginal gains. The Mid-cap and the Smallcap indices continued their slide for the third straight day. The Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.62%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index closed 0.44% lower. Declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones for the third consecutive session, with the BSE advance-decline ratio at 0.74.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The underlying trend of the Nifty 50 index remains choppy. The formation of a bullish candle pattern on Tuesday and slowing down of selling momentum near the supports of 22,450 (20-month EMA) signal chances of an upside bounce from the lows in the short term."

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Bank Nifty index witnessed a very narrow range bound session hovering near the 48,650 zone with no clear direction and was able to sustain the near-term support area of 48,400 zone with bias maintained with a cautious approach. The index needs to move past the resistance hurdle of the 49,700 zone, which is necessary to anticipate further rise thereafter in the coming days."

Asked about the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, “Amidst global uncertainty and persistent FII selling, we expect the market to remain subdued until there is clarity/stability with regard to Trump's tariff policies and their implementation.”

Intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 Regarding buy or sell stocks, market experts — Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these three intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Paradeep Phosphates, Geojit Financial Services, and MBL Infrastructure.

Mahesh M Ojha's stock to buy under ₹ 100 1] Paradeep Phosphates: Buy at ₹94 to ₹96, targets ₹98.50, ₹100, ₹102, and ₹105.

Anshul Jain's intraday stock for today 2] Geojit Financial Services: Buy at ₹75.50, target ₹80, stop loss ₹73 (Closing Basis).

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stock 3] MBL Infrastructure: Buy at ₹41.20, target ₹42.60, stop loss ₹40.50.