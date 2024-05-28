Stocks to buy or sell: Finolex Cables to IOB — Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 breakout stocks today
Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended buying these 5 breakout stocks today — Finolex Cables, Indian Overseas Bank, ASAL, Pudumjee Paper Products, and JBM Auto
Stocks to buy or sell: The frontline indices of the Indian stock market continue to scale new highs, but they have failed to sustain themselves at higher levels, especially the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex. After climbing to the new peaks, Nifty and Sensex witnessed heavy selling pressure at the closing bell on Monday. However, in this topsy-turvy session, many shares gave fresh breakouts. These breakout stocks, which are still lucrative for traders and investors, hold significant potential. According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, late-hour correction in the Indian stock market has made some breakout stocks more attractive. The Choice Broking expert said that after the fresh breakout, some of the breakout stocks today are available at a highly discounted price, which makes them an ideal stock to buy on Tuesday.
