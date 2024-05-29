Stocks to buy or sell: Glaxo to Glenmark Pharma — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks today
Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended buying five breakout stocks today — Shree Digvijay Cement, STEL Holdings, Glenmark Pharma, GLAXO, and ZF Commercial Vehicle
Stocks to buy or sell: Following weakness in the global market, the Indian stock market concluded lower for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. All three frontline indices remained highly volatile throughout the Tuesday session and ended lower. However, the Nifty 50 index sustained above the crucial support range of 22,750 to 22,800. After trading in the 19 to 23 range, the India VIX Index finally breached the upper range and ended at the 24.20 mark. So, the volatility is expected to further rise. While the Indian stock market had a range-bound session, some stocks witnessed a fresh breakout on the chart pattern. A breakout stock refers to a stock that has broken through a resistance level, indicating a potential upward trend.
