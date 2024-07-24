Stocks to buy or sell: Gravita India to NIIT — Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 breakout stocks today

Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends intraday stocks like Gravita India, EMS Limited, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals, NIIT, and AstraZeneca Pharma India.

Nishant Kumar
Updated24 Jul 2024, 10:17 AM IST
Trade Now
Stocks to buy or sell: Gravita India to NIIT — Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 breakout stocks today
Stocks to buy or sell: Gravita India to NIIT — Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 breakout stocks today(MINT)

Stocks to buy or sell: After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to increase capital gains taxes in her Budget 2024 speech, Indian stock market sentiment has turned slightly negative. The market, however, seems to be taking comfort from the Budget's focus on fiscal prudence and capital expenditure on key sectors. Following a flattish close with negative bias in the previous session, market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- fell about 0.30 per cent each in the morning session.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Strong revenue growth to help lower FY25 fiscal deficit to 4.9%

Market experts believe that increased LTCG (long-term capital gains) and STCG (short-term capital gains) taxes are short-term dampeners, and investors' focus will eventually shift to corporate earnings, macroeconomic prints, and global cues.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Experts highlight the good, bad, and ugly for Indian stock market

Experts highlighted that the Budget 2024 maintained a delicate balance between economic growth and financial stability. They pointed out that the fiscal consolidation efforts within the Budget are a significant positive aspect that should not be overlooked, even amidst concerns over the rise in capital gains tax.

Experts also believe eliminating indexation benefits for gold and real estate will position equity as a relatively superior asset class.

Stock market today: After a 0.1 per cent decline in the previous session, Nifty 50 opened at 24,444.95 against its previous close of 24,479.05 and slipped about 0.3 per cent to the level of 24,395. Around 9:50 am, the index was 0.28 per cent down at 24,411.

Shares of Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consumer and Nestle were among the top losers in the index, while those of ITC, HDFC Life and Tata Motors were among the top gainers in the index at that time.

Also Read | Stocks to buy after Budget 2024: Experts recommend these nine shares to buy

Technical experts point out that the index has a resistance range of 24,550-24,590.

"The level of 24,000 acted as a base for bulls to regroup as expected, but the MACD bearish crossover still clouds the prospects of the continuity of this reversal attempt. The 24,550-24,590 zone is likely to act as the immediate hurdle for the index, while the 24,360-24,250 range should lend support for the day. A breach of 24,000 could lead to further downside risks, with the next support zone lying between 23,055 and 23,000," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 24

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations for today

On being asked about the breakout stocks, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, recommends buying these five intraday stocks in the cash segment: Gravita India, EMS Limited, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals, NIIT and AstraZeneca Pharma India.

Gravita India | Buy at 1,715 | Target price: 1,800 | Stop loss: 1,650

EMS Limited | Buy at 769.05 | Target price: 810 | Stop loss: 745

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals | Buy at 1,038.5 | Target price: 1,090 | Stop loss: 1,000

NIIT | Buy at 121.15 | Target price: 127 | Stop loss: 117

AstraZeneca Pharma India | Buy at 7,067.6 | Target price: 7,444 | Stop loss: 6,800

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
100

1 of 7Read Full Story
$81 M

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹3,000 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹15,399 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹1.28 T

5 of 7Read Full Story
4,275 Kms

6 of 7Read Full Story
3

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 10:17 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsStocks to buy or sell: Gravita India to NIIT — Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 breakout stocks today

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

161.15
11:16 AM | 24 JUL 2024
1.1 (0.69%)

ITC

494.25
11:16 AM | 24 JUL 2024
2.2 (0.45%)

Bharat Electronics

302.80
11:16 AM | 24 JUL 2024
1.3 (0.43%)

NTPC

390.45
11:16 AM | 24 JUL 2024
8.1 (2.12%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Castrol India

267.00
11:15 AM | 24 JUL 2024
20.45 (8.29%)

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

686.65
11:15 AM | 24 JUL 2024
49.05 (7.69%)

Borosil Renewables

556.20
11:15 AM | 24 JUL 2024
37.95 (7.32%)

KSB

5,116.35
11:15 AM | 24 JUL 2024
329.6 (6.89%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,412.00-3,783.00
    Chennai
    70,716.00-4,406.00
    Delhi
    70,716.00-4,332.00
    Kolkata
    70,716.00-4,845.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.78/L0.03
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue