Stocks to buy or sell: Gulf Oil to Aegis Logistics — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks today
Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended buying these five breakout stocks today — Nava, UNO Minda, KNR Constructions, Aegis Logistics, and Gulf Oil Lubricants
Stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market, which experienced a significant downturn on Tuesday, has shown resilience by bouncing back in the last two consecutive sessions. The Nifty 50 index surged by 201 points, closing at 22,821, while the BSE Sensex skyrocketed by 692 points, concluding at 75,074. The Bank Nifty index also made a notable climb of 237 points, ending at 49,291. The India VIX Index, a measure of market volatility, continued its downward trend, finishing nearly 11 percent lower at 16.80, marking a 37 percent dip in just two sessions.
