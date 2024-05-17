Stocks to buy or sell: HAL to NCC — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks today — May 17
Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended buying these five breakout stocks today — HAL, Oberoi Realty, Titagarh Wagon, Blue Star, and NCC
Stocks to buy or sell: Following a pause on Wednesday, the bulls once again took charge in the Indian stock market on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index gained 203 points and the BSE Sensex surged by 676 points. The Bank Nifty index also ended on a high note, up by 289 points. Cash market volumes on the NSE reached ₹1.17 lakh crore, the highest since May 03. The small-cap index outperformed the frontline indices, and the advance-decline ratio remained positive at 1.32:1. In this stock market rally, some stocks gave a decisive breakout on the chart pattern. Sumeet Bagadia, a seasoned Executive Director at Choice Broking with a proven track record, has provided his expert recommendations on five breakout stocks to buy today — Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Oberoi Realty, Titagarh Wagon, Blue Star, and NCC.
