Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to buy or sell: IFCI to Railtel — Sumeet Bagadia recommends these five breakout stocks today

Stocks to buy or sell: IFCI to Railtel — Sumeet Bagadia recommends these five breakout stocks today

Asit Manohar

  • Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended buying these five breakout stocks today — Railtel, IRFC, HPL, Cantabil, and Sonata Software

Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has come out of the consolidation phase, and the 50-stock index is looking set to touch 24,900 in the near term, believes Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking.

Stocks to buy or sell: Despite mixed trends in the global markets, the Indian stock market ended higher on Friday. The Nifty 50 index finished 186 points higher at 24,502. The BSE Sensex shot up 622 points and closed at 80,519, whereas the Bank Nifty index ended marginally higher at 52,278. According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, the Indian stock market is set for a fresh bull trend as Nifty today is looking strong on the technical chart and may touch 24,900 soon. The Choice Broking expert said that strong Q1 results 2024 from leading IT companies and IREDA will keep the market mood positive during Monday deals. However, he cautioned investors from buying a stock trading at high valuations. He advised breakout stocks for intraday trading as some stocks still look attractive after giving fresh breakouts during Friday deals.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations for today

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market, Sumeet Bagadia said, "The Nifty 50 index has come out of the consolidation phase, and the 50-stock index is looking set to touch 24,900 in the near term. Bulls' sentiments are expected to remain positive after the Indian IT majors TCS and HCL Technologies declared strong Q1FY25 results. IREDA also delivered strong quarterly results on Friday."

Bagadia said that the Indian stock market is climbing new peaks on a regular basis, and it is highly likely that investors are getting carried away in this bull trend. Finding a stock available at attractive valuations may become difficult for intraday trading. Intraday traders may look at breakout stocks still available at attractive valuations.

Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these breakout stocks today for intraday trading: Railtel, IRFC, HPL, Cantabil, and Sonata Software.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] Railtel: Buy at 597, target 630, stop loss 575;

2] IRFC: Buy at 69.60, target 73.50, stop loss 67;

3] HPL: Buy at 633.25, target 666, stop loss 610;

4] Cantabil: Buy at 290.65, target 305, stop loss 280; and

5] Sonata Software: Buy at 710.50, target 745, stop loss 685.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.