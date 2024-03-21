Stock market today: IREDA, IFCI, MMTC to NBCC — these four PSU stocks hit upper circuit. Which stock to buy today?
Stock market today: The Nifty PSE index surged around 3% in early morning deals on Thursday
Stock market today: Following the bull trend in the Indian stock market post-US Fed meeting, the Nifty PSE index surged to the tune of 3 percent during the intraday session. The 51-stock index found strong buying support from PFC, REC, BHEL, SAIL, and BEL shares. Four PSU stocks — IREDA, IFCI, MMTC, and NBCC touched the upper circuit in this stock market rally.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started